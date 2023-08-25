The stress of this year’s drought plus weeks and weeks of intense heat has unfortunately become a big problem for many of us.
This type of weather especially over longer periods of time makes many types of plants and lawns more sensitive to damage.
Here’s a simple method to determine if brown areas of grass are dead or just dormant. Try to pull a small amount of some of the brown grass foliage and if the blades of grass easily pull out of the soil that area of brown grass is probably dead. If it’s difficult to pull out, then it is more than likely just dormant.
Large areas of dead grass can be replaced with grass squares or by encouraging dead areas with compost and natural fertilizers plus regular watering.
Using natural compost type materials, instead of synthetics, helps retain water more naturally and efficiently. Low quality topsoil is not recommended for top dressing soils. Less quality soils or fertilizers can bring in all types of unwanted weed seeds. Fewer weeds mean healthier landscapes. Organic slow release fertilizers can be used year round on everything in your landscape.
Taller grass lawns help retain more needed moisture during droughts, Mowing too short in hot dry conditions can damage lawns. Taller healthier grass will help provide shade for the ground and can help establish deeper beneficial root systems.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.