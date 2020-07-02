Rooted to celebrate

Unprecedented times this spring like never experienced before by most of us has brought change in and around our communities, state and country. And while many could not go to work or socialize, and most had to change routines for meaningful gatherings or observances for loved ones or in worship, some still remained grounded in their roots and being out with nature. We were resilient through family heritage and love of nature as well as creative through determined technology.
Rooted in the land
Some of us who descend from ranching heritage from several generations back are still actively involved in the industry and escaped to wide open spaces on land we love and know to co-mingle with cattle, horses and livestock.
I am grateful I had that opportunity to be outdoors as I am definitely rooted in the land. Fifth generation in a ranching family with land holdings dating back over 100 years, ranching in various counties allows us to move cattle around when needed and to benefit from various pastures. Primarily a cow-calf operation, the mid-spring rains and recent cooler weather this time of year has been very welcomed.
Owning and observing healthy, happy cattle reinforces the relationship with Mother Nature in being good stewards of the land. When things got very low and constrained, required time in the wide open spaces was very much a reprieve for me.
Rooted in the landscape/garden
Others ventured to their landscapes and gardens for spring plantings and maintenance while still others started gardening for the first time. Nurseries and garden centers that were fortunate with “business as usual” could not keep enough planting materials in stock.
This spring allowed me the opportunity to identify three new flowering plants for my known choice patriotic landscape. I met up with the red pagoda plant, Miami Supreme gardenia and Blue Danube ageratum all currently in bloom that add to my patriotic plant aspirations.
• Red
With tiered, pyramidal-shaped flower clusters in red color schemes against large, heart-shaped green leaves, the pagoda plant fits the red inspiration. In USDA plant hardiness Zones 8-11, its equally ornamental foliage and flowers brighten gardens all year.
It can grow to 6 feet or taller and at least as wide. The pagoda plant flower produces large spikes of butterfly-shaped flowers from mid-summer well into fall. The red spikes can extend 18 inches which reach up and out to hummingbirds.
In summer, it needs consistently moist soil and should be watered weekly or whenever the soil dries out completely on the surface. As a moderately heavy feeder, the pagoda plant should be fed once every two weeks with soluble fertilizer. Its winter care requirements diminish considerably.
The pagoda plant adds the color red to a landscaped garden summer through fall and certainly can fit the bill for the first of the trio — red, white and blue.
• White
Blooming late spring to early summer, Miami supreme gardenia is a large, densely-foliaged shrub that produces large, intoxicatingly-fragrant, waxy, ivory white double flowers. Occasionally, it blooms in late summer or fall.
Mature at 6 to 10 feet, it has moderate watering needs in USDA Zones 8-10 with preferred morning sun but thrives in full to partial sun at maturity. It needs good air circulation to help it ward off leaf diseases.
It is one of the most popular gardenias due to its intense fragrance, its ease in growing, versatility, cold-hardiness and its gorgeous white bloom.
• Blue
Ageratum is a low-growing, low-maintenance annual that blooms all summer in sun or part shade with little required care. Small button-like ageratum flowers are produced in clusters on these plants. Deadheading the flowers keeps them blooming all summer and for a tidier appearance.
They look particularly attractive along the front edge of a border of annual or perennial plants and/or in containers with other taller annuals.
The blue danube ageratum reaches 6 to 12 inches in height and 9 to 12 inches wide without overwatering. Its bloom is a deep blue, with others in lavender and pink colors that are fragrant and attractive to bees, butterflies and some birds.
It is a nice, fluffy addition to a garden setting in blue tones.
Rooted to celebrate
No doubt, Coronavirus-19 has changed our lives to a new level of normalcy, but nothing that we as Americans cannot live through and overcome with determined spirit and care for others.
On this year’s Independence Day, I encourage you to celebrate those things that are held most dear – family, friends and a country that bestows upon us constitutional freedoms embraced by God-given rights. Wave your American flag and celebrate America. Stay safe and well. After all, we are rooted to celebrate.
