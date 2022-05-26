Roses are one of the most popular of all flowers. Their beauty and fragrance has long been sought after by gardeners as well as non-gardeners.
Rooting stem cuttings from hardy roses can be an easy way to grow your own varieties of these beautiful plants.
Rooting stem cuttings can be done at almost any time. Cuttings taken from new growth that has recently flowered are more likely to root easily.
Use clean sharp pruners to cut the rose stem. Dull pruners could crush the rose stems, which could then lead to fungal diseases.
Take a 6 to 8 inch cutting at a 45 degree angle, from a new outer stem that has recently bloomed. The best cuttings to take for rooting come from the outer side stems not the inner ones.
Remove any flowers or flower buds along the cut stem, except for the top two, that could consume energy that you will want going to new roots. Then remove the rest of the stem just above this top set of leaves. Using sharp clippers slice into the bottom of the stem about a ¼ of an inch up, splitting that small bottom area open to apply rooting hormones, if wanted but not always used.
Fill a small pot with about 5 or 6 inches of quality potting soil, then poke a hole into the soil. Insert the sliced end of the stem into the soil. Gently pack soil around the stem and water well. Loosely cover the stem and container with a plastic bag to help retain the soil moisture. The bag needs to be vented to prevent condensation.
Keep the soil moist until roots begin to show. Transplant into a larger pot or ground when new leaf sprouts begin to show up.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
