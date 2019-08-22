Althea (hibiscus syriacus) is an old-fashioned, deciduous shrub that blooms from spring through the summer.
Derivations
Its other common name, Rose of Sharon, first appears in The King of Solomon. According to Wikipedia, a Hebrew phrase was translated by the editors of The King James Version of the Bible as Rose of Sharon; however, previous translations had rendered it simply as “the flower of the field.’”
Regardless of how it got its name, Rose of Sharon was a staple of gardens of the past. Its long flowering period from early spring through summer and multiple flower forms and colors made it a favorite of gardeners across the United States.
Uses in the garden
The Rose of Sharon is a deciduous shrub or small tree that has an upright form. It can be maintained as a shrub, a large shrub or a small tree. The shrub can be used as a single specimen in the landscape, or planted in groups or as a hedge.
Physical Characteristics
Altheas can grow as tall as 10 to 12 feet. Their width is generally 5 to 7 feet. According to Dr. William C. Welch, landscape horticulturist, heavy pruning can control size and leads to vigorous growth and heavy blooming. He also states that some varieties tend to be “leggy” and that by pruning lower limbs near the trunk, the plant will resemble a small tree.
Since the plant is deciduous, pruning should be done in the winter or after the plant has finished blooming for the season.
Colors range from white to pink, lavender and reddish purple. Some of the new cultivars tend to be shades of blue. So, there is a color to fit all garden schemes.
Earth-Kind rankings — ideal plant for this area
Texas A&M and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension have developed an approach to gardening that is called “Earth-Kind Landscaping.” The 1-10 scale rates plants in five areas: heat tolerance, water requirement, soil requirements, pest tolerance and fertility (fertilizer needs). The Rose of Sharon scored a 9 on the scale.
The althea’s lowest ranking is in pest tolerance as the plant is susceptible to aphids, spider mites, and white fly. However, all of these pests are easily controlled.
As for the other points on the scale, the Rose of Sharon has high heat tolerance, low water use, low soil requirements, and low fertility requirements. All of these qualities make it an ideal plant for our area.
Designated Texas Superstar
On May 9, 2019, Texas A&M AgriLife named both the Blue Angel and White Angel altheas as Texas Superstars.
- Blue Angel
According to the press release, the Blue Angel features “single blue, broadly trumpet-shaped flowers” and is a cross between Bluebird and Diane altheas.
- White Angel
White Angel althea “features a larger final size and numerous clean, white flowers.” According to Dr. Mike Arnold, Texas A&M AgriLife Research horticulturist, both of these plants have “unique colors. The stone blue is vibrant and the white is … crisp.”
Cotton root rot main problem
Other than insect problems, Dr. Welch notes only a few other concerns with this plant. The main one is cotton root rot, a fungal disease that is found throughout the Southwest.
It will cause sudden wilt and death of affected plants. It usually strikes in the warmer months and is difficult, if not impossible, to control. The plants may experience bud drop if they are under stress from too much or too little water.
Propagation
The Rose of Sharon is easily propagated.
- By seeds
Plants can be started from seeds and will often self-sow. However, according to the Aggie Horticulture website, the volunteer seedlings can become weedy and invasive. Also, the seedlings may not stay true to the parent plant.
- By cuttings
The preferred method is to take stem cuttings 10 to 12 inches long. The cuttings should be taken during the winter and stuck in any good garden soil. They should be watered periodically and should be ready for transplanting in the fall.
Varieties
While it is true that the Rose of Sharon is an old-fashioned plant, several new hybrids have been developed beginning in the ’60s. (So, OK – that’s still old).
According to the Plants Database from the National Gardening Association, 315 plants have been added to the Rose of Sharon database since 2011, so there is a lot of interest in this plant. One nursery I recently visited had five or six varieties. They had colors ranging from white with a red throat to an almost blue double flower.
Good choice
Rose of Sharon or althea is a great plant for our area. A long blooming season, multiple blossoms and low maintenance make it a winner in any garden setting.
