Unfortunately it appears that our very hot dry weather is going to stick around for at least another month. This means gardeners will still need to stay vigilant with all their plant’s watering needs.
It’s interesting how some plants are holding up well while others seem to have just about given up. The amount of available water really does make a difference to all living things.
If growing roses in your gardens be sure to keep them regularly watered, well mulched and regularly fed with one of your organic fertilizers.
Most old variety roses always seem to be the easiest to grow, but still benefit from some regular attention.
Roses can be at their best if you will deeply water the soil around the roots every five to seven days. Soaker or drip irrigation systems can be best and easiest to water roses with. These methods allow roots to be deeply watered without wetting foliage and deeper root systems lead to more drought and cold resistance. Plus wet rose foliage can lead to fungal diseases like blackspot.
As with most other plants and especially with our current weather, it is important to spread several inches of organic mulch around your roses. Mulch helps to prevent weeds, conserves moisture and keeps soil cool.
To help keep roses in the best of health and blooming throughout the rest of the year feed them every four to six weeks.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.