If your lawn is looking a bit thin, it’s not too late to plant temporary rye grass seed that would fill in any spots you don’t want to stay bare until next spring.
Whether you’re in a new home or just part of a new lawn which hasn’t covered well and now stays muddy, planting a temporary lawn is quick and easy solution.
First loosen the soil in the area to be planted, digging out any weeds, crabgrass or nut grass. If the soil in the spot to be planted has eroded away work in some weed-free soil, or better, some compost, so the seeds will have something to grow in.
Once the soil is prepared, level it, sow the seeds, then rake the seeds lightly into the soil.
Lightly water the area daily until the seeds germinate, taking care not to wash away the seeds. It will be important to not let the seed area dry out, even once your seeds have sprouted as this could kill the new seedlings. Try to limit foot traffic over the newly planted areas as well.
Don’t forget to water the lawn at least every couple of weeks if it doesn’t rain regularly in your area. It may not seem that lawns would need watering this time of year but lawns growing in moist soil are less likely to be damaged by cold weather than those in a dry soil.
It is still a good time to spread a thin layer of compost on your lawn and or gardens to really help the looks and health of both of these, or anywhere else there’s soil. It truly is amazing what just a thin layer of compost can do to your soil and everything that grows in it.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.