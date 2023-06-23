For lots of brilliant color during this hot summer it’s hard to find better bloomers than salvias, also known as sage plants.
Salvias are colorful aromatic bloomers that are part of the mint family. Their flowers come in a range of colors that seem to attract butterflies and bees. The plants are also said to be deer and rabbit resistant.
Salvias are very drought tolerant plants that tend to shed leaves as needed to conserve energy and stay alive during dry times. During drought times salvia plants will keep some leaves at the end of a few stems to stay alive and carry out photosynthesis to stay alive.
When rain comes again the plants will flush back out.
All salvias seem to be happy in lots of sun, but also do well in part shade areas. They will grow about 2-4 feet tall depending on their variety.
Keeping them trimmed back can help produce full, bushy plants.
Use your thumb and forefinger to pinch out early new growth several times during the growing season to help prevent the plants from getting tall and leggy.
Salvia plants are light feeders that do not require many more additional nutrients when planted in aged compost.
When watering salvia plants only water the soil and avoid splashing water on the foliage.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.