If you have ever noticed small holes, made in neat rows on the trunk of a tree, you are probably looking at the damage caused from a yellow bellied sapsucker.
Sapsuckers are a type of woodpecker, but are smaller than the usual woodpeckers. Both birds use their beaks to tap and tap and tap on tree trunks to make holes. Sapsuckers make lots of small holes in horizontal or vertical lines in the trunks of trees. Woodpeckers make larger holes in different spots up and down tree trunks. These holes are referred to as sap wells.
Sapsucker and woodpecker damage is usually found on trees that are stressed from some sort of disease or physical wounds. Both birds seem to really love young live oaks, although I have often seen sapsucker damage on older live oaks.
When a tree experiences stress caused from humans, animals or any other means, sugars from the tree’s sap will concentrate in the area to help repair the problem. Many types of insects and animals, including sapsuckers, detect the sweet tree sap and will be attracted to the area.
Sapsuckers especially love tree sap. They will repeatedly drill holes in weakened areas of trees to help encourage more sap to flow more easily to that area and makes it easier for them to suck it up.
Sapsucker damage can kill tree limbs or entire tree trunks. We should always try to keep all our trees healthy, especially those with any types of physical wounds or diseases. Our trees can be one of the most important and valuable plants in our landscapes.
For a wounded trees splash 3% hydrogen peroxide on the wound area and then smear the wound with the Dirt Doctor’s homemade Tree Goop recipe — one third amount each of compost, soft rock phosphate and food grade Diatomaceous Earth.
Also make sure you can see the root flares on your trees, especially wounded ones. Keep wounded trees well watered during hot dry weather and feed with natural fertilizer, not any synthetic man-made stuff.
Until next time let’s try to garden with nature not against it and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
