In today’s world, artificial intelligence and computers are a huge part of our lives. Every day, it seems, we become more and more dependent on corporations and the government to provide for us.
Nature has always supplied for us, but for too long, we have slowly done away with many of the natural ways that once helped us to grow what we wanted to grow.
Although the fact is that with each passing decade humans are forgetting how to grow their own food. Growing food crops and saving seeds goes back more than 12,000 years. Never in the history of humans has there been so few people who have the knowledge of food production.
The past 100 years has seen the worse decline in edible plant biodiversity that’s ever been known in modern history. Big corporations are slowly buying up seed companies all over the world and turning another part of agriculture into a business monopolized by corporations.
People all over the planet need access to a variety of seeds that they are able to grow in their specific areas. It’s alarming that more than 90% of crop varieties grown 100 years ago are now gone – extinct. According to the Millennium Seed Banks estimates, today almost 100,000 more plant species are also in danger of extinction.
Scientists know from studying nature, fossils and other natural world happenings, that as biodiversity declines, the chance of extinction grows. Maybe it’s time we take back being in charge of our food supplies.
Saving seeds from food plants can be fun and easy. You won’t need a college degree or any complicated training, just a desire to provide healthy food for you and your family.
The steps are easy.
You grow your plants, let them go to seed, collect the seeds and keep the seeds cool and dry until the next season when the cycle starts over again.
For more information on saving seeds and many other very interesting plant and seed topics, check out SeedSavers.org.
Until next time let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
