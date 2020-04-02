In a normal year, it usually begins when we all receive our first gardening catalogue in the mail during winter — or see a display of spring flowers in a garden center.
Time to add plants/remove plants
It is that urge that most gardeners feel at one time or another in the spring. Time to add new plants ... time to remove other plants. Thankfully, we do not need to wait for the snow and ice to disappear in South Texas before we enjoy our surroundings.
This year with the decree to “stay at home” and practice social distancing because of the COVID – 19 scare, there likely will be more time afforded for springtime in the garden.
Things to consider for spring gardening
- Have a plan on paper or at least in your head.
- Many of the lovely plants shown in magazines or catalogues will not grow in South Texas. Search for plants which can be grown in USDA Zones 8 and 9.
- Consider the required effort for your new ideas when you are making your plans. Many of us are a “committee of one.” Plus, the age of the committee must be considered.
- How much prior preparation must also be considered and how much weekly effort will be involved with the new projects? How much money will be required to pay for your new idea?
- Think about your current landscape. If you are generally pleased with its appearance, think about small additions to it. Would a set of three colorful pots with bright blooming plants give your yard a new look? Or several sets, perhaps using red, white and blue pots and contrasting colors of plants?
Many of us have spent years creating our flowerbeds and lawns, but all of us know that like growing children, flowerbeds and lawns need to be fed. What is the best additive or fertilizer for our home lawns or flowerbeds? It is time to ask the
- experts. Most garden centers and nurseries have knowledgeable people on staff, and they are always willing to make suggestions. If your neighbor’s lawn is greener than your lawn, ask your neighbor. Check with the Victoria County Extension Agent and the Victoria County Master Gardeners for further information.
- Consider the growing season for plants, which will be beautiful in spring and early summer but may not be able to live through the hot months of the year. Can you afford to replace those plants? Not just in monetary expenses, but remember your committee of one.
Spring tips for a successful garden
- It is time to add organic material to the existing beds. If possible, one should dig as deep as 12 inches down according to Doug Welsh in Texas Garden Almanac. When this is not possible, remember that added materials will add to the height of the bed. Continue to add organic materials when replanting or adding new plants to your garden. Suggested mulches include organic materials such as shredded bark, compost, pine straw, and wood chips. Try to apply mulch during March to capture winter rains. It is also suggested to add mulch after your seedlings have sprouted their leaves.
- How are you planning to water your flowers or vegetables? If you are fortunate to have an automated sprinkler system, now is the time to check your system, or your garden hoses.
- Now is the time to be a “cut-up.” Prune your shrubs, trees and plants. Pruning is necessary to train plants, to maintain plant health, to improve the quality of the fruit, flowers, or foliage, and to restrict growth. It is important to remove all dead or broken limbs, those branches that are rubbing together or those that are growing the same direction, leaving the strongest branch, and remove branches that are growing downward or parallel to the trunk.
- It is time to remove all dead blooms from roses, crape myrtles and vitex. The removal of old debris will always make our landscapes look better.
- For trimming large trees it would probably be a good idea to hire a professional expert.
Go plant shopping; turn to nature and gardening
Like ladies who can’t wait for new spring fashions, all gardeners look forward to new plants on the market. Catalogues offer the latest flowers, shrubs, vegetables and trees. Fortunately, we are located in a wonderful area for searching out the newest plants for our gardens.
And while these may be unprecedented times, consider turning to a garden for health and solace. Take a deep breath and move closer to Mother Nature.
Spring is to gardeners as a new school year is to teachers. New plants – new pupils. Now is the time to prepare gardens for the spring, especially while required to stay home.
