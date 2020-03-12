A gardener works with soil and plants effectively alongside nature to create beauty in flowers, shrubs, trees and vegetables. The knowledge of the synergy between man-made efforts and nature’s complexities can produce varied types of gardens.
Help to deal with stress
Gardening has many benefits, but one of the greatest is its ability to help us reduce stress. Many people internalize stress from the pressures of life, which can include family, work, retirement, money, health and other unnamed responsibilities that are not always pleasant. The way we deal with stress can be critical to our health and well-being.
Stress levels can be further increased when the rush of life keeps an individual so busy that they do not have time to unwind. A key factor of stress relief requires one to slow down and be still. According to Shawn Achor, author of “The Happiness Advantage,” “Studies show that in minutes, right after meditation, we experience feelings of calm and contentment as well as heightened awareness and empathy.”
Research even shows that regular meditation can permanently rewire the brain to raise levels of happiness, lower stress, even improve immune function according to Drs. C.R. Snyder and S.J. Lopez in “Handbook of Positive Psychology.”
Secret place of seclusion
Find a peaceful place of beauty and seclusion where you can relax, reflect, pray and meditate.
This peaceful place of seclusion might be called a secret garden. It is a place where you can slow down the pace of life and relax in the beauty of natural surroundings.
Visit Victoria Educational Gardens
You might start with a visit to Victoria Educational Gardens to slow down and relax. Nineteen mini-gardens are available for enjoyment and offer inspiration for your own secret garden. Refer to the adjoining mini garden list.
My secret garden
I chose to place my secret garden in a corner of the backyard behind a new workshop and under a young live oak tree. Before I started this project the area was not landscaped. It was only grass and a fence behind a shop.
I drew up a plan of how to transform this space into a useful spot for relaxation. First, I removed all the grass and bordered the area with landscape stones. Next, I began planting flowers and shrubs. Because I started in the spring season, I knew there would be time to plant and see some good growth by end of summer. Since the taller plants looked better along the fence, I placed shorter shrubs and flowers in front.
I used gold star esperanza, thryallis, cana plants and a dwarf palm as anchor plants. I placed a lemon grass plant and dwarf bottlebrush on each end for texture and variation. Other plants include two Japanese boxwoods, milkweed for butterflies, Henry Duelberg salvia, ixora, blue salvia, petunias, little gem boxwood, flax leaf lily, rosemary and two hibiscus bushes. Pine bark mulch was used to cover the soil all the way around the plants inside the secret garden area.
Now, it was time for accents and details. There was room in the center of the garden for a stone patio for chairs and a bench. Using large stone pavers, I placed them at an angle to blend with the border stones. The garden now surrounds the stone patio. A garden angel and a pelican peek out from the plants.
This garden is a work-in-progress and will change from time to time based on preference of plants and décor items. I already have a plan for spring to rearrange plants and add some new things. Potted plants are a wise choice because they can always be moved.
One of my favorite times to use my secret garden is early in the morning before sun up. In the quiet cool of the day with a cup of coffee, I can sit on the bench in the middle of my secret place. As the glow of the sun breaks into the darkness, everything begins to appear in the fresh morning sunlight. It is a special time to reflect, relax, pray and renew my mind for the coming day.
Create what works for you
A secret garden does not need to be any particular size or of special content. It can be a small sitting area with whatever plants you have. There is no formula or pattern. Create whatever works for you and is enjoyable.
Gardening can be a stress reliever, and a secret garden a place for reflection, relaxation and peace. Use your own imagination to create a setting to your liking that gives you joy. Remember to visit it often.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.