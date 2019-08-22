True gardeners obviously enjoy, to some degree or another, being in their gardens. Many are totally obsessed with being out in nature and growing all sorts of plants. But over the years, I have discovered these same people who enjoy and love all the aspects of gardening also love and enjoy having a dog in their lives. I can certainly relate to this love. Animals can add so much love and enjoyment to our lives.
Many of the plants we love just might be dangerous for the dogs we love. Chewing on or consuming a poisonous plant can cause different reactions in different types of dogs, varying from a mild itch to death. This is just an important friendly reminder that there are thousands of different kinds of plants and flowers, but only a small percentage of them are truly dangerous to pets. Don’t let this warning prevent you from having a dog or plants; just be aware.
Many pet owners don’t even think about having indoor or outdoor plants around their pets. House plants can easily become dog toys, especially for puppies. Being home alone, bored and restless can quickly send a dog on a search for anything that can be chewed or eaten.
Many of the poisonous indoor plants are actually some of the most common plants found in homes and offices. Plants such as pothos ivy, scheffleras and dieffenbachias. And lets not forget about floral arrangements; these poor, beautiful plants are some of the most dangerous.
The majority of cut flowers used in floral arrangements come from Latin America, Israel, Africa and India. Roses are the most heavily sprayed flowers that are shipped in from these other countries. Because of the intensive growing practices required in all these foreign countries, crops require the use of a very wide range of synthetic pesticides to control diseases and pests.
According to the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, there are about 350 million cut flowers imported into the United States yearly. That’s a lot of pesticides. Needless to say, keep all commercial floral arrangements away from dogs or any other animals.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
