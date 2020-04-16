Spring is definitely here and many new and veteran gardeners are busy working their gardens and flower beds.
I think we all realize the hot, humid weather is just a few weeks away and garden chores are much easier to accomplish sooner than later.
Here are several spring gardening suggestions that hopefully can help you to have a more stress-free summer.
If you haven’t already fed your summer flowering shrubs and roses, now is the time to do it. All plants appreciate some fertilizer every now and then. Fertilizing can help to grow healthy beautiful flowers, shrubs, trees, vegetables and everything else you might grow.
Applying horticultural cornmeal to the base of your roses helps reduce the chances of blackspot and other mildew problems, which they are very prone to. Cornmeal can also be used on all other types of plants and lawns, especially those that tend to have fungal diseases. If you use it on a preventative basis, you should never have fungal diseases.
Prune spent rose blooms and put the trimmings in your compost pile. Now is a good time to thin the fruit on peach trees to 5 inches apart, plums to 4 inches apart, and apples and pears to 1 inch per cluster. This practice will allow for healthier trees and larger, tastier fruits.
Warm, sunny weather will encourage weed growth. Keeping all gardens and flowerbeds well-mulched will discourage weeds, help to hold moisture in the soil and keep root systems cooler.
Warm weather can also bring out all types of garden pests. Be proactive when possible. Beneficial nematodes can prevent fleas, grub worm damage, ants, chinch bugs and termites from becoming a summer infestation in your landscape.
Warm weather also brings out snakes – good ones as well as the bad ones. Be aware as you work in your yard.
Slugs, snails and pill bugs can be very damaging to tender foliage plants. These pests prefer to dine at night, when the temperature is cooler. Sluggo Plus will safely control all these pests.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
