Have you ever wondered the difference between succulents and cacti? Succulents are plants that store water in their stems, roots, and leaves whereas cacti are fleshy plants that store water but, by description, have areoles (spine cushions), making all cacti a part of the larger group of succulents, but not the reverse case.
What is a succulent?
It could be summed up as a water-thrifty plant. Many succulents store water in leaves or stems and have beautiful flowers, interesting structure, and thrive on neglect. The admiration they get from their varieties and by gardeners is amazing.
Origin
Succulents originated in regions of Africa. The ability to store water in their thick leaves makes it easier to survive in dry areas.
Where can you grow succulents?
Succulents make excellent décor for an office, home or patio. Try xeriscape gardening, with a variety of color, shapes, textures, and sizes.
They can grow on rock gardens, crevices in stonewalls and between pavers. Give them sunshine and well-drained soil, and they will be happy campers.
Some succulents like Crown of Thorns have some sharp spines but they are not cactus. Succulents lack the areoles (spine cushions) that cactus have.
Propagating plant techniques
Succulent plants can be propagated by stem cuttings, leaf cuttings, division, offsets, tuberous roots and grafting. The best time to take cuttings is when the plant is in active season in spring or early summer. The parent plant should be healthy and vigorous.
If they are branching growth, for example, like jade and kalanchoes, cut several segments close to the main stem. If the stem is long, cut it into smaller pieces 4-6 inches long right below a node, making sure you have at least 3-4 nodes for each piece. Remove the lower leaves from each cutting and set them aside. Dip the bottom of each cutting in powder hormone and let it heal (callous).
The tree-dwelling plant (epiphytic species) leaves can be cut into sections. Let the cuttings heal and then use a prepared container with holes for drainage and cactus potting mix for the cuttings.
Succulents that grow in a “rosette” form like echeverias, sedums, and pachyphytums can be propagated from a single detached leaf the same as kalanchoes. Instead of the leaves being put into the soil for rooting, lay them on top of rooting soil mix. When roots are developed, you will have resistance when pulled. Use a small spoon to take out the plant.
Offsets are found at the base of the parent plant or all around the base. The method is the easiest one of all; the offsets have established roots already. If your parent plant is in a pot, take it out gently and remove the offsets around it. They can be potted immediately with cactus potting mix.
Sansevieria falls in this category. I have a 4-gallon Soap Aloe with a lot of pups that went through two winters outside and this past summer it had turned brown for lack of water. I moved it next to a tree and watered it. A few days later the plant was green again; it’s indestructible.
We have not done any grafting yet; but are considering giving it a try.
Growth cycles
On a yearly basis most plants experience growing and resting cycles. Succulents respond to both temperature and rainfall – once a year dormant season when cool weather sets in and a growing season in spring and summer with warm temperatures.
The Conophytum is a group of plants that resembles split rocks. Their dormant period is June-August and bloom in the winter.
The most important factor in succulent growth is light. Is it an inside plant or outside plant? Does it require bright light, moderate light, dim light or can it be grown inside with artificial light?
Over-watering can rot succulents. Invest in a moisture meter to check moisture in the plants. Use containers with holes for drainage, do bottom-up watering for at least 10-20 minutes depending on size of pot. Take them out and let them drain excess water.
Succulents will grow healthier in a potting mix that is open in texture and good drainage, also retaining some moisture. Try using two parts cactus potting soil and one-part humus. Experience has shown that this mix works quite well.
Timeless love
Gardeners often enjoy working with succulents. The joy is often the satisfaction of seeing the blooms on the plants that have been propagated.
No wonder succulents are known to symbolize timeless love. And while they thrive on neglect, you must care for them with tenderness; otherwise, you may lose a favorite plant.
