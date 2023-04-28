Bluebonnets, also known as Lupinus texenis, are famous native Texas flowers with a long history that date back several centuries.
Texas bluebonnet were first discovered in the early 1700s by Spanish explorers traveling the state. It didn’t take long for this hardy, easy to grow, beautiful plant, to become popular and become adopted as the state flower in 1901.
This beautiful Texas flower was not only pretty but also played an important role in the history of our state. Native American Indian tribes, such as the Apache and Comanche, used the flowers for medicinal purposes, believing the flowers had healing powers.
By the 1800s settlers began to cultivate Texas bluebonnets. These native plants were found to be easy to grow and could even thrive in our Texas climates. Bluebonnets became an important part of the state’s agricultural industry and was used to help feed livestock.
Our native bumblebees love our Texas bluebonnets and feed on their nector as they can help to pollinate.
Texas bluebonnets have become a beloved symbol of our state. Today bluebonnet festivals and events are held all around the state. Efforts are now being made to promote the growth of bluebonnets and to protect it from extinction.
If you have favorable conditions in your gardens to grow these beauties start seeding some now for years to come.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.