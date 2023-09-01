Trees are one of the most important plants on our planet that actually help to keep other plants, animals and humans alive. Trees often live longer than we humans do. But, as with all living organisms, age does eventually take its toll even on trees, which all have various life expectancies.
Short-lived trees typically live for 15 to 20 years. Many trees live for 50 to 80 years where many others live 100 years or more.
As trees age they can lose vigor, just like humans. Decay can start developing in tree trunks and larger branches as the tree’s natural resistance weakens. Bigger dead branches, signs of weaker growth and an overall sign of decline can be signs of an old tree reaching its end.
Before trees in these conditions die, they could become hazards and need to be removed. Large, dead branches could drop, or the entire tree could blow over. I think September is usually our most active hurricane month.
Carefully watch your trees over the years for signs of decline.
Because of the high temperatures and dry weather I would hold off planting any trees until the weather starts cooling down. Storm damaged trees often need pruning by sawing off damaged limbs immediately after the damage is noticed.
When pruning, cuts should not be made flush with the trees trunk, but rather an inch or so out from the trunk. Deep cuts could remove the tree’s natural defenses against decay.
If cuts are properly made, pruning paint should not be necessary.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.