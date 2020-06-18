“Let me tell you ‘bout the birds and the bees. And the flowers and the trees. The moon up above. And a thing called love.” If you are like me, you can’t help but remember and sing the tune along with these words.
These lyrics are from a song written by Jewel Akens titled, “The Birds and the Bees,” released in 1964. What does a song have to do with gardening? Today’s topic is creating a pollinator garden in the Crossroads area. I guess it could be said that birds and bees are MVP pollinators. So, I chose this song as an introduction.
Importance of pollinators
Why are pollinators so important? The USDA estimates that 75% of crop pollination depends on insects, primarily bees. Wow – without pollinators, we could starve.
Wikipedia defines a pollinator as an animal that moves pollen from the male part of the flower to the female part to fertilize the flower.
Types of pollinators
Pollinators include most bees, butterflies, some birds, like hummingbirds, and bats. Other insects that pollinate are wasps, flies, ants, some hornets and moths.
Fruit bats pollinate several species but mainly tropical plants like bananas. They also pollinate agave plants used in making tequila. I love that. Long live the fruit bats.
What is the big deal with pollinator gardens? I never gave it any thought. I just planted what I liked. To encourage the pollinators, we should keep them in mind with our gardens.
Requirements to help pollinator gardens
A pollinator garden has plants producing pollen and nectar that attract pollinators. They need requirements to help the pollinators to thrive. A pollinator garden should have a food supply, flowers. It must have water. Also, you will want host plants to provide a place for the pollinators to lay their eggs. Then, don’t forget shelter for these animals.
In planning a pollinator garden, you must consider several topics. The food, AKA flowers, can vary with different colors, plants, and blooming seasons. The flowers will need to be various types. For example, use both short and long blooms for the different pollinator. For example, a hummingbird prefers a longer, tubular bloom; bumblebees want a flower that will support their weight.
Above all, try to avoid pesticides. Organic is best. A healthy garden will deter most pests.
Does color make a difference? Do bees prefer certain colors? They may like purples, blues and violets. What about hummingbirds? What is the deal with red? Bird watchers agree that hummingbirds prefer bright colors. Red seems to work. Use red in blooms, feeders or even ribbons to attract them.
A water source is critical for the pollinators to drink or bathe. It need not be expensive; actually, it can be from a natural source, and you don’t need a lake or a fountain. There are many types of decorative garden water sources. Fill with fresh water.
Next, the pollinators will want some place to lay their eggs. They search for a host plant. Butterflies love milkweed. Some birds may prefer a tree over a shrub to build their nests.
Lastly, these animals need a safe place to rest or shelter. Birdhouses or butterfly boxes are available. Rocks, logs or dense shrub can work also. Look for these in natural habitat or they can be constructed.
Plant choices
Now what are you going to plant? Plant what you like. Plant what you want to see throughout the year. Remember, different pollinators prefer different colors and food. Plants bloom at different seasons. While I could live on chocolate ice cream 24/7 that diet is not going to be friendly to my health or my wardrobe. Variety is the spice of life.
Check with sources on what works
There are some tried and true favorites for our Crossroads area. I would recommend that you check with your local nursery. These folks know what works around here.
Another great source is to use Texas Superstars. These plants have been tested and retested for success with our Texas growing conditions.
Any plant that is a Texas Superstar has been awarded that designation by the Texas A & M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas A & M AgriLife Research, both of the Texas A & M University System.
Don’t forget the invaluable knowledge of Master Gardeners who are always willing to share.
4-star properties for pollinators
Make your garden a four-star resort for pollinators. Our pollinators are depending on us.
We are depending on them. Don’t let them down. Put in some time, research, and effort. The results will be well worth it.
