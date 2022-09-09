When it comes to landscaping mulch can be a very important part of the process that many people do not realize. Nature provides us with many different types of mulch that can help to make our gardens healthier and more resistant to pest and plant diseases.
This is just the beginning of the benefits mulch can provide us with. So let’s get back to it.
Mulch can retain up to 70% more water in the soil than soils that are not mulched. Mulch can improve soil drainage and structure as it decomposes. It can help provide clean surfaces for ripe produce like fruits to fall on when they are ready for harvesting.
Mulch increases biological activity in your soil by providing beneficial micro organisms and earthworms with food.
Mulch can make a great insulator by regulating the soil’s temperature. This helps to keep roots consistently cool in the summer and warm in the winter, which can reduce the amount of plant stress that can then help to make stronger plants.
Mulch improves soil conditions by binding sandy soils and opening up tight clay soils. Mulch can also stop nutrients from leaching out of the soil. Mulch will provide a support around plants, especially young seedlings. Mulch can also provide a natural barrier that would stop weed growth from competing with your plants for nutrients.
Mulch alone can improve the visual appearance of your gardens.
Last but not least, mulching your garden beds can save you time and energy of cultivating your soil.
Hope these suggestions will come in handy for you at times.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
