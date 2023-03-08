Any native Texan, or anyone who has lived in Texas long enough to call it home, has most likely heard of the Six Flags of Texas. But have you heard of the six state flowers of Texas?
The official flower of Texas is the bluebonnet. You might be surprised to learn that there are six bluebonnet species that, collectively, are recognized as our state flower.
However, that was not always the case. The 27th Texas Legislature designated Lupinus subcarnosus as the state flower on March 8, 1901, making it the first and only species to receive this honor.
Over the following 70 years, there was a drive to change the representative species, largely because it was thought that the smaller blooms of L. subcarnosus are much less vibrant and picturesque than those of Lupinus texensis. Since the original legislation was modified in 1971, all existing and future bluebonnet species discovered in Texas have been deemed the official bloom of the Lone Star State.
Allow me to introduce you to the six bluebonnet varieties that are acknowledged as the state flower of Texas.
Annual Lupine (Lupinus concinnus)
The smallest of the six, the Annual Lupine (L. concinnus), can be found blossoming throughout the southwest, from Texas to northern Mexico. Due to its preference for the sandiest soils, this variety of bluebonnet is not as striking as others. Bees are particularly fond of the dark purple and crimson blossoms of this desert plant.
Big Bend Bluebonnet (Lupinus havardii)
The Big Bend Bluebonnet (L. havardii) is the tallest species in Texas and can climb as high as 3 feet. Only the top 4 to 8 inches of its stem are covered with blossoms. If you drive through Big Bend National Park in western Texas in the early spring, it is highly likely that you will see this gigantic example of the state flower. L. havardii thrives so well in that location that it virtually does not grow anywhere else.
Perennial Bluebonnet (Lupinus perennis)
Also known as the Wild Lupine, the Perennial Bluebonnet (L. perennis) is a rarity in Texas. Compared to all other bluebonnet varieties in Texas, its blooms have a softer tone and are significantly lacier. Its distribution is limited mainly to the Big Thicket region of east Texas.
Dune Bluebonnet (Lupinus plattensis)
Very briefly, and only in the Texas Panhandle, can the Dune Bluebonnet (L. plattensis) be found. It is much more commonplace in Nebraska, Colorado, and some areas of New Mexico. Once thought to be the only perennial species in Texas, it is now the second tallest behind the Big Bend bluebonnet. With black markings and pale blue blooms, it can grow up to 2 feet tall.
Sandyland Bluebonnet (Lupinus subcarnosus)
This Texas native, the Sandyland Bluebonnet (L. subcarnosus) is sparse in appearance because of its slightly more muted color and predisposition for less closely spaced petals. This variation is most prominent in South Central Texas.
Texas Bluebonnet (Lupinus texensis)
The most recognizable and beloved bluebonnet is L. texensis. This Texas Superstar, most commonly referred to as the Texas Bluebonnet. It has larger, more gorgeous, and more compact, deep royal blue petals, which results in a more attractive bloom. It also has more flower heads per stem. With the exception of the Texas Bluebonnet, most lupines do not survive in hardiness zones higher than 5. Like the previously described L. subcarnosus, L. texensis is indigenous to Texas.
Regardless of the species to which it belongs, the bluebonnet personifies the strength, tenacity, and grandeur that are synonymous with Texas.