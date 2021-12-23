Now that Christmas festivities are almost over and a new year is just around the corner, what will you do with your poinsettia plants?
By now your plants are probably looking a bit weak, and it’s time to chop them up and add them to your compost pile.
Poinsettias are usually just bought at Christmas time to use as decoration for the holidays, not as permanent plants in your gardens. So don’t feel guilty about throwing them out.
If your poinsettias are still looking good and you’d like to keep them growing, place them in a sunny window. Do not let them start wilting before you have watered them. Otherwise, the leaves could start falling off and the plant could die.
After all danger of cold weather and frost has passed, poinsettias can then be moved outdoors and even be planted in the ground. Keep in mind that poinsettias are tropical plants and will need to be moved inside before we have a freeze.
Poinsettia’s require warm temperatures, lots of light and an abundance of humidity. Only water when the soil feels dry.
Poinsettia plants are prone to white fly infestations and need to be treated at the first sign of these pests. Neem and horticultural oils are found to be two of the best remedies for whitefly infestations. Thoroughly spray the entire plant including undersides of the leaves.
Fertilize every two to three weeks with a natural liquid fertilizer to keep the plant healthy and blooming.
Until next time let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
