I realize it may seem too hot outdoors to be planting cool season vegetables, but many fall vegetable plants should be planted this month so they can quickly grow during the mild days of fall. Fall weather brings milder temperatures and shorter days that can slow plant growth.
September temperatures can still be high and young transplants and seeded plants will need to stay well watered as they become established. Keep close tabs on these new plants as they become established. Check the soil around them every day for dryness, soaking the soil thoroughly each time you water, instead of just lightly sprinkling it.
Harvesting vegetable crops on a regular basis as they ripen helps plants to produce future crops. A plant’s growth can be inhibited by fruit left on a plant that’s past its prime.
Now is a perfect time to spread wildflower seeds so they can over winter, germinate and then bloom next spring. Both native, annual and perennial types of wildflowers will return year after year once they become established and are allowed to reseed. If your wildflowers germinate well and grow thickly they should choke out most weeds. When you start noticing weeds spring up in the midst of your wildflowers, you’ll need to pull the weeds by hand before they have a chance to flower and spread their unwanted weed seeds.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.