Now is the time to start your fall onions. They should be arriving in your local garden centers and feed stores very soon. Keep watching for them.
Onions are what we call photoperiodic, or a plant that is sensitive to daylight. Different onion varieties are bred for the varying hours of sunlight needed. In our growing area, short day variety onions are the best.
Planted fall crop onions usually need at least four to six hours of warm temperatures to become established in our soils before harvesting. Onions are heavy feeders and require constant nourishment that’s high in nitrogen. This can help to produce big bulbs.
Add an inch of compost to the bottom of each hole before planting your onion plants. This will help get the little transplants off to a great start.
Plant each onion about 4 to 5 inches apart and then gently press each plant about an inch down into the loose soil with the pointed end up. It’s important to not plant onions too deep, this could affect the bulb’s development.
The good health of your onions’ foliage can ensure your plants have enough energy to form large bulbs. Fertilize every couple of weeks. Stop fertilizing when the onions push the soil away and the bulb process starts. Onion bulbs need to emerge above the soil.
Onions should be ready when their foliage turns yellow and falls over.
It’s best to harvest during dry weather.
Do not store onions with pears or apples. Ethylene gas produced by these fruits will interrupt the onion’s dormancy.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all of our weeds will become wildflowers.