Now that summer weather is moving in, it's time to ready our gardens. Here are some hot weather gardening tips for this week.
Keeping the soil in your gardens evenly moist and well fed will help newly planted plants to acclimate for a few weeks. Soils that are sometimes wet and sometimes dry will not grow new young plants as well as a soil that's evenly moist.
Blooming plants, vegetables and bloomers produce better when regularly fed through the hot summer.
Keep woody plants like roses well watered during the summer.
Deep watering twice a week instead of lightly watering every few days can help to encourage deep drought resistant root systems.
Fig trees have shallow root systems that can be susceptible to drought damage. Frequent watering is needed.
Weeding is always a gardener's least enjoyable part of gardening. Remember that established weeds are usually the hardest to get rid of. Dig them out, roots and all, as soon as they show up.
Keeping a lawn well fed, with an all purpose natural fertilizer, well watered and properly mowed can help limit lawn weeds, since weeds are most often found in weaker areas of lawns.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.