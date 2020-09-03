September is typically when most die-hard tomato growers have to have their tomatoes in the ground. Hot temperatures or not, they are already busy planting and hoping this season will produce big, beefy, delicious tomatoes for them to eat and brag about.
Here are some proven techniques for growing beautiful, healthy, productive tomato plants. First of all, you need to find a planting location that gets full sun that preferably did not grow tomatoes last season. Next, add lots of good compost and organic fertilizer to the soil. Also, mix some horticultural cornmeal into your garden and around your transplants at planting to help prevent fungal problems.
One of the biggest challenges planting fall tomatoes in our part of the world is the heat. Some type of shade cloth is usually what works best.
Put tomato cages on each transplant after you plant. This is so much easier done at the time of planting than after the plant has gotten bigger. Place the cages wide enough apart to allow good air circulation for each variety of tomato you grow. Tomatoes are wind pollinated not bee-pollinated.
Sprinkle a quarter of a cup of regular Epsom salt around the base of each plant and water it in. This will help to prevent blossom end rot, which is very common with tomato plants. Tomatoes are very heavy feeders. Once the plants begin to set fruit, fertilize them three times during their producing season.
Our very hot weather and lack of rain means you will probably be watering your plants each day, especially for the first couple of weeks. Try to keep the soil slightly moist – like a wrung-out sponge.
Mulch all plants well with an organic mulch to help keep roots cooler, retard weed growth and help to conserve the soils moisture.
Spraying plants with a weekly dose of 3% hydrogen peroxide, mixed half and half with water, helps to prevent early blight, which is a very common tomato fungal problem.
One last tip. If you have had problems in the past with birds pecking at the ripe fruit, hang a few red Christmas ornaments on each plant. This usually confuses the birds, and they tend to go elsewhere.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it,1 and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
