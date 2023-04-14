I think we all welcome rain in our area, and this past week, we certainly got it. But too much water in our gardens can cause problems.
When leaves stay wet from days of rain, plant diseases and fungi can become a problem. Days of cloudy, rainy weather can slow a plant’s growth and affect the blooming.
Lots of rain leaches nutrients from our soils, which then can affect our plants growth. Lack of nutrients can become a big problem for young or newly transplanted plants that have not yet had a chance to establish deep roots.
Excess rain can cause soil erosion, root rot and a host of other problems that can harm your delicate greenery.
Check for standing water in potted plants and make sure pots are draining well and not holding water for days. Standing water can keep soil too wet and prevent oxygen from reaching potted root systems.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.