I think we all realize how important water is for all living things, including our plants. Without water, we would not be able to grow plants.
Plants take in water through their stems and leaves. This is where photosynthesis takes place. Photosynthesis is a process of plants using sunlight, water and carbon dioxide to manufacture a food source.
Without adequate water, a plant’s cells become damaged and the plant will become deprived of nutrients. However, soil can only take so much water. Too much water at one time can cause problems for plants. Excess water can lead to compacted soils that can then lead to erosion problems.
Too much water at one time can lead to less oxygen in the soil and that can lead to root loss. All parts of plants need oxygen to survive.
Excess rain leaches important nutrients, such as nitrogen, out of the soil. All plants require nitrogen for photosynthesis. Nitrogen is a very important nutrient for plants. After large amounts of rain add some compost and natural fertilizer back to your garden soil. Provide your plants with needed nutrients that help them to thrive.
One of the worst damages a waterlogged garden can have is soil compaction. The structure of a healthy, rich garden soil, which is made up of varying sizes and shapes of soil particles, allows for good water drainage and space for oxygen. Too much water can cause soils to become compacted just from the weight of the water alone. Compaction causes soil destruction. Never walk on wet soils. Never dig or till in wet soils. Never plant in wet soils.
It is harder for water to soak into compacted soils and can increase the issue of water runoff. When water infiltration is reduced, plants and lawns will suffer. Soil compaction leads to less oxygen and this can lead to build-ups of carbon dioxide and other toxic gases that are toxic to plant roots.
One way to improve and aerate compacted soils is to spray or drench the area with 3% hydrogen peroxide, mixed 50-50 with water. Follow this with a natural/organic water-soluble fertilizer. Spreading compost over the area along with granular organic fertilizer during the fall and spring can also improve compacted soils. Let your soil breathe.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
