Have you ever wondered why some businesses in Victoria have lovely landscaped properties and others do not? A very thoughtful city council years past enacted an ordinance that required all newly constructed buildings within the city limits to have landscape plans.
Some businesses have very detailed landscaping with arrangements of plants appropriate for the season, while others locations have only a grassy area. Trees have been incorporated into the landscape at some locations. We should all be thankful for those forward-looking people who cared how Victoria should look in the future.
A favorite mainstay of some of these Victoria landscapes is the red yucca (Hesperaloe parviflora), a Texas native plant. The name yucca presents the idea that this plant is a tough, spiny, prickly plant. Actually, it is a tough plant, but not spiny or prickly. In fact, the name is misleading since it is actually a member of the succulent family.
The red yucca is tough because it can withstand harsh conditions such as extreme heat, wind and drought. The long spires are rather soft and pliable, and there are no spines or thorns on this plant.
When the red yucca reaches a mature size, which can be 2 to 4 feet in height and 4 feet wide, it will send up an even taller spike with lovely red blossoms. These blossoms will last all summer, then finish off the season by presenting a pod of black seeds that can be harvested and new plants grown for the next season.
As a matter of fact, its pod of seeds is how I learned first-hand about this plant years ago. My mother had received a seed pod of red yucca from a friend and planted them in her favorite colony seed starting pan. In time the pan was thick with little red yuccas. My mother always had a special affinity with any plant or seed. I do believe that each of those seeds gifted her with a plant.
She shared most of the plants with friends and me. Of course, she planted some in her own garden. Mine succumbed to a construction event, but my mother’s red yucca plants are still growing in the spot where she planted them years ago.
Red yucca will colonize and very slowly spread through its rhizomes. One special feature of this plant is that if it has the proper planting area, with full sun and excellent drainage, red yucca can be a life-long landscape plant.
Red yucca is very well behaved. It won’t be one of those plants that take over a landscape. In several Victoria locations, the red yucca plants have multiplied nicely into lovely sculptural collections that greatly enhance the landscape.
Because of its beauty and toughness, red yucca has been named a Texas Superstar plant. If you are not familiar with that term, it has been designated by TexasAgrilife Extension and Texas A&M AgriLife Research. All Texas Superstar plants have gone through years of extensive field trials in several areas of Texas. During the field trials, plants receive minimal soil preparation, reasonable levels of water and no pesticides.
Only those plants that have withstood the varying tough growing conditions of our state are qualified to be designated a Texas Superstar. In addition, Texas Superstars must also be easy to propagate, widely available and reasonably priced.
Now you have ideas about why and how you can include this wonderful Texas native into your own landscape. Once it is established, additional benefits are that it is heat, wind and drought-tolerant. Thus, mature red yucca can help reduce your watering schedule and your water bill.