Today, I decided to write about bark — tree bark that is. You know the skin of trees. I imagine this probably doesn’t seem like a very interesting topic to many people but I’m going to put it out there anyway. Maybe, someone may find the topic of tree bark to be interesting. I find it to be very interesting.
Tree bark is the covering of dead tree tissue that protects trees from fire, disease, mechanical injury, weather and insects. This outer bark is continually renewed from within the tree, when inner living cells wear out and become part of the dead outer bark. As trees grow, the girth of the trunk and branches expands and the outer bark becomes very tight. This causes the tight bark to split and crack in a way that will be distinct for that tree species.
Over time, trees have developed a specific group of chemical and structural mechanisms in their bark that help trees to heal wounds.
Just as our skin can provide us with protection from extreme temperatures, bacterial infections, harmful chemicals and UV radiation, tree bark serves as similar protection for trees.
The bark on several types of smooth barked trees, such as crepe myrtles, can constantly slough off as a defense mechanism against pests. Shedding bark can help to shake off insect pests before they can become an infestation, lay eggs, and then hatch into larvae that will bore into the trunks of these trees.
Tree bark has many beneficial associations with other organisms, like helpful fungi. These good fungi will gather on parts of a tree’s trunk to deter usual pests or harmful fungi often waiting to gain entry into the tree’s bark.
This is just the beginning of all that tree bark does for nature. I will have more next week.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
