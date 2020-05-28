Throughout years of gardening, I have learned about many different natural alternatives for all sorts of garden methods.
Natural ways to prevent or cure fungal problems on plants.
Natural ways to treat virus problems on plants.
Lots of natural ways to grow healthier stronger plants.
Natural ways to combat pest problems, along with safe natural effective ways to treat weeds.
Garden weeds are one of the top problems we face every season. Growing up, I remember hearing about the “No. 1 weed killer” for home gardeners as well as farmers and ranchers – Monsanto’s Round Up. Today we know how dangerous this man-made herbicide is and, fortunately, we have safe, natural alternatives.
Yes, times have definitely changed for the good, and today, there are safe, natural ways to garden without worrying about your health, the health of your family or the health of our planet.
When weeds are a problem in vegetable gardens, flower gardens, lawns or anywhere else, we now know to use a strong vinegar to kill weeds.
No reason to use dangerous products in our landscapes. Gardening should be a safe, healthy, enjoyable hobby.
One good healthy result of the pandemic has been thousands of families all over the country deciding to start gardening while they are homebound. So many new parent gardeners wanting to teaching their children safe ways of growing their own fruits and vegetables.
Many start by clearing out weeds in their garden spots, not with a dangerous synthetic herbicide, but with just 20% distilled vinegar. Some add an ounce of orange oil, or d-limonene and a teaspoon of liquid soap to the gallon of vinegar to make it stronger for a better kill. Applying the vinegar mixture on sunny days helps to kill weeds even faster. Keep this strong vinegar off all desirable plants, yet it is safe to use around tree trunks and woody plants.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
