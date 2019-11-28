Plants with variegated foliage are usually very popular. Many times, variegated plants are used to brighten up shady, dim areas or as focal points in landscapes or even as indoor plants. Variegation in plants is when the normally green portion of the plant is replaced with a white, creamy or sometimes even some other colors. Variegated plants can be the result of engineered breeding or to some type of genetic flaw.
I often get questions from frustrated gardeners with variegated plants that are beginning to only grow solid green leaves. Reverting back to the original green color can sometimes be due to unstable changes in cell mutations, changes in hot and cold temperatures, for survival or other factors. Once a plant reverts back to green it is not possible to again reverse it back to variegated colorings.
Variegated plants will have limited amounts of chlorophyll in their leaves because of the lack of green coloring. Less chlorophyll in a plant equals less energy, which is needed for photosynthesis. Variegated plants are generally less healthy and less vigorous than solid green plants. Reverting back to solid green leaves could be a protective way that the plant returns itself back to a healthier form.
Being grown in shady or semi-shady areas, where so many variegated plants are usually grown, can put a variegated plant at a disadvantage. On top of already having low levels of chlorophyll, the plant wouldn’t be receiving the adequate light it needs. These situations lend themselves to reverting a variegated plant back to solid green leaves.
It is thought that foul weather may cause a plant to revert back to solid green. Reverting back to green gives a plant a competitive advantage by increasing the plant’s ability to harvest more needed solar energy. More energy means more fuel to produce healthier stronger growth. Once reversion is noticed on a plant you can cut that portion off the plant to help slow the production of solid green leaves.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
