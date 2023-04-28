Spring has sprung. I don’t know about you but if someone puts the words “plants” and “sale” together in one sentence I’m going to have an automatic response.
“Where?”
There’s nothing unusual about this reaction. Every gardener will tell you there is no such thing as having too many plants. We just cannot help it. We may convince ourselves that we’re going to just breeze through a garden nursery. However, nine times out of 10 we’re going to adopt at least one plant, or two or three.
Don’t miss this event
With that in mind here is an event you don’t want to miss. It is the Victoria County Master Gardeners’ (VCMGA) Spring Plant Sale on May 6.
Even if you don’t have anything in mind to purchase, it never hurts to go browse. Right? VCMGA has hundreds of plants looking for that forever home. As of now Victoria Educational Gardens (VEG) greenhouse is filled to the brim. In fact, it cannot hold all of the plants in stock. Master gardeners are bringing additional plants that they propagated.
The sale will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at noon. Do arrive early because the pickings start to thin out after 10 a.m. Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and help with purchases. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
As customary, the sale will be held at VEG, 283 Bachelor Drive, across from the Victoria Regional Airport control tower.
So much to see
You will find at the sale dozens of colorful flower bowls, succulent bowls and several varieties of hanging baskets. The unique selection of herbs include chocolate mint, oregano, rosemary, basil and thyme.
Not to be overlooked will be some eye-catching perennials, such as the Mary Helen geranium, variegated red birds and Moses in the basket.
The Mary Helen is very significant to local Master Gardeners because one of their own, Helen Boatman, is responsible for its naming. This geranium can beat the heat but will freeze. It has bright orange red blooms. It you find this plant grab it. It is a keeper.
Moses in the basket, also known as the boat lily, gets along well as a house plant but adjusts well to a container on the patio. It is noted for its purple under the leaf color and white blooms. Given the chance, it can create a dense mat groundcover. Naturalized to Texas, it is native to Mexico, Belize and Guatemala.
The variegated red bird plant gets its name from the clusters of red, bird shaped blooms. Its tubular flowers are a favorite of hummingbirds. This New Mexico native is easy to grow and is suitable for the front porch or patio.
A table just for natives
According to our president Janet McCrea, there will be at least one table dedicated to Texas native plants. Janet explained that many native plants are being pushed out of the landscape due to urban sprawl. The keen interest in these native plants among gardeners is helping them to survive and thrive.
Selections will include the popular Henry Duelberg salvia, a Texas Super Star and native of Central and South Texas. It is a mealy cup or blue sage plant that is easy to grow while also being heat, drought and humidity tolerant.
The rock rose has been a popular native in South Texas landscapes for years. The intriguing blue mist flower is a butterfly magnet. Other native plants will include scarlet sage, Mexican hats, the beautiful devil’s trumpet and inland sea oats grass.
Always room for one more plant
So, even though you think you have all the plants you can handle there’s a chance that VCMGA has something you’re going to want to add to your collection.