Losing a plant or tree from causes unknown can be disheartening. After Hurricane Harvey, when many people lost trees, I heard many sad stories from homeowners. Of course, in that case, Harvey was to blame for all those damaged trees.
Many times we will lose plants or trees that are special to us for unknown reasons. It could have died from multiple reasons, old age, disease issues or pests for example. Most times, we want to replant something in its place. It is possible to replant something in the same location, but do it with caution – especially if the dead tree or plant had disease problems.
Replanting the same variety of tree or plant in the same location another plant died from unknown causes can often lead to replant disease. Replant disease does not always cause problems for all new plants in old spaces, but many times will be a problem when replanting the same variety.
It is thought that replant disease is caused from a soil bacteria that could have been in the soil for a period of time. Replant disease is known to stunt a plants growth, cause it to lose leaves and can lead to death.
To help prevent replant disease, always remove all parts of the dead plant, roots and soil before replanting. If it’s thought that a disease was the cause of death, be careful not to spread the contaminated soil to other parts of the garden. It is a good idea to sterilize all garden tools that were in contact with the contaminated soil.
It is also wise to investigate the death of a plant or tree before replanting in the same spot to prevent future problems.
I would suggest adding good compost and organic fertilizer to the area before replanting anything. Organic material can help to establish the new plant and can help to prevent any future problems.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
