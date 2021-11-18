As most of our local gardening areas are still frost free, many gardeners are taking advantage of the pleasant temperatures.
For those of you that have tomatoes maturing on vines be sure to keep a close watch on the weather for our first frost.
If you have tomatoes that are almost ripe you could go ahead and pick them before the first frost. Store them in cool dark areas until they are ripe.
Many winter squash varieties should also be harvested before a frost. Store these vegetables in cool indoor locations where they can be stored for weeks.
Our temperatures have been mild enough to grow lettuce, spinach and other greens, but be ready to protect young transplants from frost and freezing temperatures. Have your row covers ready to be used when the weather calls for the need. In typical winters, row covers can be sufficient enough to grow most of our winter vegetables.
And hopefully we never have a winter like last winter ever again.
After we have a freeze that puts an end to our fall gardens it's then time to clean out all the old plants and add them to your compost pile.
Composting can be easier if you first take all the old dry plant material and run your lawn mower over it a few times to chop it into smaller pieces.
Any areas that you don't plan to garden in again this winter can be mulched with compost. This will help to protect the soils surface during the cold weather and then leave those beds to rest for next springs plantings.
Beautiful holiday plants, like poinsettias, cyclamen and Christmas cactus are beginning to show up in local stores. To lengthen the life of these festive indoor holiday plants they will need the proper care.
One of the common problems that I hear about with these holiday plants are watering issues, usually caused by foil wrappers that Christmas plants are usually sitting in. These decorative plant wrappers should be removed before watering. After watering let the plants drain well, and then replace the wrappers. These plants will not be happy sitting in water for any long periods of time.
Until next time, let's all try to garden with nature not against it and maybe all of our weeds will become wildflowers.
