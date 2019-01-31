We need to help the plants that help us
The other day, while eating a delicious homegrown grapefruit that a very generous friend had brought me, I was astonished at just how many seeds this one grapefruit had. Seeds in fruits don’t bother me, especially when a fruit is this good, but there were 52 seeds in this one grapefruit. What a fertile plant. Each of the seeds have the potential to grow another grapefruit tree – 52 more trees from just one mother plant.
I started thinking about how miraculous it is that plants have evolved to a point where – without any form of a brain – they are able to form a seed that can then produce edible fruits, nuts and vegetables. Foods that allow us to survive. But we can’t just give all the credit for foods to plants.
Since plants haven’t figured out how to become mobile, they have figured out how to depend on the help from many different types of pollinators. Pollinators, which are primarily insects, assist plants in reproducing by distributing the plants pollen, which is like the sperm of a plant. Without the help from pollinators, our food supply and most of the plants on the planet would die off.
According to Pollinator Partnership, a foundation that studies and helps to protect pollinators, “Between 75 percent and 95 percent of all flowering plants on Earth need help with pollination – they need pollinators to provide pollination services to over 18,000 different species of plants and more than 1200 crops.”
It seems only fair that we humans help out the plants and the pollinators by providing the pollinators with wide varieties of fragrant flowering plants in our gardens.
Don’t forget to check out the local farmers market Saturday for fresh fruits and vegetables. Each week as the weather warms up, you’ll find all kinds different things to eat, from fresh beets to sweets. The farmers market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot, the corner of Navarro Street and Airline Road. Hope to see you there.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
Laurie Garretson is a Victoria gardener and nursery owner. Send your gardening questions to laurie@vicad.com or in care of the Advocate, P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.