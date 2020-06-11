Because of the state of the world we are having to change the way we normally do things. The Victoria County Master Gardener Association chose to have our monthly meeting via Zoom.
After we had concluded the business at hand, someone asked, “What kind of flower are you?” just to end the meeting on a fun note. This question got me to thinking.
Have you ever stopped to think what kind of flower, shrub or tree you or your friends are? In this article, I would like to share my thoughts and do a comparison of three of my fellow Victoria County Master Gardeners.
Something to ponder
Let’s just think about “what is a Master Gardener?” Someone who is knowledgeable about different horticultural topics? Someone who loves gardening and being outdoors? Someone who is always willing to share what they have learned and someone who, in their own way, is like a special plant? A Master Gardener to me is really a combination of all of these.
A knowledgeable lady
When I think of Kathy Chilek I am reminded of a Mexican honeysuckle shrub because she is a strong, vibrant and beautiful lady who attracts friends, and her smile is as lovely as its blooms. The Mexican honeysuckle originated in Mexico, hence its name. It is a very hardy shrub, growing 3- to 4- feet tall. The beautiful orange to reddish flower is an attractant to hummers and grows well in USDA Zones 9-11. This plant is ideal for use in landscapes in hot, drought-prone locations.
Kathy has been an avid Master Gardener since 2006. She is the chairperson of the international mini garden located at Victoria Educational Gardens. Now you talk about a knowledgeable lady — she can enlighten you endlessly about plants from all over the world. She researches, plants and takes care of close to 30 different plant species that include some that originated from as far as away as in New Zealand, China, Mexico – and more.
A real go-getter
Next is Betty Friedrichs. I compare Betty to the variegated bower vine because she beautifies all she touches at Victoria Educational Gardens. This flowering vine clings to a trellis overlooking the iris garden which is nearby roses along the fence closest to the airport control tower at VEG. An Australian native, the subtropical vine produces a fragrant pink and white flower throughout most of the year in USDA Zones 9-11.
Betty has been a Master Gardener for a couple of years and we are so fortunate to have her in our ranks. As chair of the iris garden, she has redesigned it with iris cultivars and many, potted, colorful accent flowers.
With the help of her son and grandson, they have together added large pieces of old drift wood with new grasses for an eye-catching landscape in the ornamental grass area. You may also find Betty working diligently in the Texas Superstars or the gazebo areas at the gardens.
A strong member
The majestic Magnolia tree in the shade garden area reminds me of Nancy Zaplac. This tree is a true Southern gem, just like her. It can grow 40-80 feet tall, thriving in Zones 7-9. The enormous sweet- smelling, white blooms adorn this tree just like Nancy enriches all who know her. The tree at the gardens has endured droughts, freezing winters and hurricane winds yet always withstands the elements to bestow its beauty and the wonder to survive.
Nancy is one of our charter members, with more than 20 years in our association. When you come to visit Victoria Educational Gardens, you can tour the shade garden area and see her dedication and many hours of work to make a beautiful and tranquil mini garden. You can sit under an old oak tree, listen to the music of the wind chimes, smell the sweet aroma of the evergreen wisteria and stare into nature with colorful azaleas and many unusual shrubs.
Nancy expands her talent over into the zen garden, which is cleanly landscaped with an old dead tree from Hurricane Harvey lying on its side and home for a variety of small succulents. She also cares for the ground cover demonstration area.
And so you ask…
These ladies are just a few of the 130 plus members of the Victoria County Master Gardener Association. I honor the opportunity to call them each my friend along with the many other women and men who enjoy keeping VEG a place for all ages to visit.
I encourage you to take a tour of Victoria Educational Gardens – and stop to think, “What kind of a flower am I?” I bet you will be amazed at just how close you are to a wonder of nature.
