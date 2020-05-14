One of the most common questions I get from new gardeners is how and when to water their lawns, trees and gardens. It is often a debate between gardeners as to when you should water, morning or evening?
Some seasoned gardeners believe that watering in the morning is best, while others think evening hours are best. So who’s right?
That can depend on the situation of the plants, the weather and the soil. Going into the hottest, and usually driest, time of the year does of course mean more watering.
Watering in the evening, when the soil is cooler, means less water evaporation. This allows plants to sufficiently take up moisture that’s needed, before the heat of the next day arrives. Evening watering should be directly delivered right to the root areas, where the plants need it the most.
Watering in the morning, especially with an overhead sprinkler, allows the wet foliage to dry before it gets dark. Wet leaves are prone to getting fungal diseases, especially during dark hours. Wet leaves can also get sun burned on hot summer days.
Whether morning or evening, the main point is to sufficiently get water to the roots of whatever type of plants you might have. It is more beneficial to water less often but for longer periods than it is to water more frequently for shorter periods. Slow watering can fully penetrate the soil without wasteful run off.
Annual plants have very shallow root systems that can quickly dry out in the summer. They can require daily watering in the dead of summer.
Perennial plants have deeper root systems and can go longer without water. Usually watering established perennials a couple of times a week, slowly and deeply is sufficient.
Mulching all plants helps the soil to retain moisture and that means less watering on your part.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.