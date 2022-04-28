Current weather conditions have brought us many very windy days lately. Have you ever wondered how the wind might be affecting our plants? Whether it’s a strong wind storm or a mild summer breeze the wind does have an effect on our plants.
Wind can greatly have effects on our plants all throughout their lives. When our plants are just seedlings a slight breeze helps them to grow more sturdy.
Gale force wind can damage or break and blow down the strongest of trees.
Winter wind can be particularly damaging because plants are unable to replace the water they lose and become desiccated. In many areas the wind can cause more winter plant desiccation than the sun does.
On the other hand, wind blowing on a small seedling or newly sprouted spring plant helps the plant to create a stronger stem.
Force, direction and the length of time the wind persists can determine the type of damage plants could receive. Strong gusty winds can tear leaves, tear off blooms, break branches and uproot shrubs and trees leaving plants very susceptible to more damage from diseases and insects.
Constant wind on plants pulls moisture from the foliage faster than the roots can pull it from the soil causing foliage to wilt and brown around the edges. The plants then have to work harder to keep from drying out.
Effects from wind can differ with air temperature and moisture levels. Wind can increase the damage on plants with freezing conditions, extreme heat and drought.
Coastal condition areas can sometimes experience more damage. Near the coast, wind and salt spray can make it difficult for many types of plants to survive.
Act promptly when needing to rescue wind damaged plants and to improve their chances of survival.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
