Crape myrtles are popular plants, especially this time of year while they’re blooming.
Crape myrtles come in all sorts of colors, white, different shades of reds, pinks and purples. You can find crape myrtles that have dark colored leaves as well as the usual green colored leaves.
They also come in different sizes from a couple of feet tall to 20 feet plus. Crape myrtles are fast growers and easy to grow in the right conditions, which are sunny locations with good air circulation and soils that drain well and does not hold water.
With all this said, there are a couple of down sides to crape myrtles. The negative side of crape myrtles are called powdery mildew and sooty mold.
Powdery mildew is a common fungus that first appears as a white to grayish powdery growth on the surface of leaves that can lead to distorted and stunted foliage. Causes of powdery mildew include high humidity and being grown in shady, crowded locations with poor air circulation.
Sooty mold is a dark colored crusty covering found on the foliage of certain shrubs and plants, especially crape myrtles. This fungus usually means there are pest to blame. Common to blame are infestations of aphids, whiteflies or scale. Sooty mold grows on the sugary honey dew liquid these pests excrete as waste.
The mold itself is not a problem for the plant, but it can block sunlight and affect photosynthesis that can lead to weakened plants. Sooty mold is ugly looking and hard to remove.
Powdery mildew can be treated with a fungicide, such as horticultural cornmeal, Neem oil, milk or hydrogen peroxide ( 8 ounces to 1 gallon water). Spray the damaged foliage during early morning or late evening hours, once a week for a couple of weeks. New clean foliage will indicate the pests are gone. Mulching all over the ground under a crape myrtle can help to prevent some of the known crape myrtle problems.
Neem oil or Spinosad are good natural insecticides to get rid of crape myrtle pest problems.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
