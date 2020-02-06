Many gardeners think all edible crops need to be grown in sunny areas of their yards, leaving all their shady areas bare. Many times, gardeners are challenged with shady areas and fight to keep those areas pretty and productive, rather than adapting to them. Stop trying to make sun lovers happy in your shaded areas and plant crops that will actually thrive in the shade.
Fortunately, there are several types of vegetables and herbs that can be grown in partial or lightly shaded locations. Shaded areas can provide much-needed relief from intense, summer heat for plants that like cooler weather, such as lettuce.
Leafy vegetables and herbs, like swiss chard, mustard greens, parsley and mint, are happiest in shadier locations as opposed to root and fruit crops that need sunny areas to thrive and produce flowers.
Many times, working with shady areas means working with tree roots and a poor, dry soil. These conditions can limit a plant’s growth – more so than the lack of sunlight. A tree’s root system can suck up all the available moisture and nutrients from the soil. These conditions lead to hard, compacted soil.
Before planting, make sure the soil is well prepared with lots of good compost and organic fertilizer.
Some diseases can be more of a problem in shady areas as can garden pests – especially snails and slugs. These problems can quickly destroy a garden. Check your garden daily for the first sign of trouble and treat the situation before it gets out of hand.
Don’t let the lack of sun stop you from growing herbs and vegetables. A bit of planning, the right crops, fertile soil and ample moisture can equal a productive garden.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
