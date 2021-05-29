We love our moms, and the women in our lives who are like moms. For our latest reader photo contest, we asked people to share their favorite images, new or old, honoring their mothers or mother-like figures.
Winning the first place prize is Kristen Resendez with the photo of her 7-month-old daughter, Karlee, sitting in the lap of family matriarch Janie Reyes. Resendez will receive a gift certificate from Charlene’s Gifts in downtown Victoria.
We want to thank all readers for sharing your photos of your beautiful mothers!
For our next photo contest, we want to see photos of your dads, or men in your life who are father-like. With Father’s Day around the corner, it’s a great time to honor our fathers now and every day.
Submit your photos — old or new — to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 25 for a chance to win two movie tickets to Cinemark. Be sure to include your name, as well as anyone else in the photo, and tell us a little about what’s happening in the image.
