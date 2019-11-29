Rose Drost, of Victoria, has a soft spot in her heart for anyone experiencing health problems, a strong desire to help them and beautiful penmanship.
Every Christmas for more than 30 years, Crossroads residents have purchased white paper doves trimmed in silver featuring the names of family or friends handwritten in blue ink. The $10 doves have filled three enormous Gift of Light trees for the benefit of Hospice of South Texas.
Each year, Drost has pulled up a chair at her pecan dining room table to single handedly pen in cursive all of the names of those whom the donors have wished to memorialize or honor.
More than 1,000 doves were placed on the trees last year.
“I always believed that while large gifts are wonderful, if I had to choose, I would rather take a dollar from a million people than a million dollars from one person,” Drost said. “Because the more people you get involved, the more they underwrite your project, and you have a real sense of loyalty in the smaller givers.”
The trees will be set up near the main entrance of H-E-B Plus on Navarro Street on Monday, Dec. 2. The doves will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday through Dec. 20. The dove-filled trees will be on display through Jan. 3.
All of the money raised will go toward indigent care, which amounted to $224,457 last year alone.
“Everything given to the Gift of Light goes to indigent care, so it holds a very special place for those of us who have worked for so many years to keep the program going,” Drost said. “It makes it possible for us to service everybody regardless of their ability to pay.”
The medical care is provided by Dr. Ty Meyer, the Hospice of South Texas medical director, and registered and licensed vocational nurses. Certified nursing assistants help with bathing and other necessities. They go to patients’ homes or they provide the care in the Dornburg Center of Compassion, the only inpatient center of its kind within two hours of Victoria.
Only one change is happening this year. While a dove is still $10 and an arsenal of ink pens again sits ready on Drost’s table, the pens are both blue and red. For the first time, the names of veterans will be written in red to distinguish them from the others on the Gift of Light trees.
The idea for special doves for veterans was inspired by “We Honor Veterans,” a hospice program that began a few years ago. Veteran volunteers are given the opportunity to act as patient companions to fellow veterans under hospice care. And they present them with certificates in honor of their service.
In 2018, 146 Hospice of South Texas volunteers provided 20,825 hours of volunteer service for a cost savings of $537,700.
“Our volunteers are very valuable,” said Hilary Lucas, advancement director for Hospice of South Texas.
Drost’s interest in hospice care stems from many years of involvement in the health care industry in Victoria. Her husband, David Drost, worked as a physical therapist before his retirement.
When the faith-based nonprofit was still named Hospice of Victoria, the idea for the Gift of Light fundraiser came to Drost and Copper Combs, of Edna, during a particularly challenging time. While a prominent family provided financial resources to help the nonprofit continue its mission, Medicare reimbursements were not provided for hospice care and many of the patients did not have private insurance to help cover expenses during the organization’s early days.
Today, Medicare covers a portion of the hospice care for many patients, and many also have private insurance. But the fact remains that some have neither.
“Hospice care is very expensive, it’s done 24/7, so at any hour of the day or night, if a patient becomes distressed, they call hospice and a nurse or doctor goes to them,” Drost said. “We also provide a lot of indigent care because we never turn anyone away. When they don’t have the ability to pay, we cover the cost.”
Drost credits Frances Wedemeier with enhancing the beauty of the trees with bows and other adornments and bringing an instrumental donor to the table.
Initially, banks around the Crossroads housed the Gift of Light trees, and later, when the success of the program made multiple sites difficult to manage, the Victoria Mall served as their home. In 2015, H-E-B agreed to serve as host for the fundraiser.
“The partnership with H-E-B Plus has been phenomenal,” Lucas said. “We get a lot of exposure to the community, and people can come see their loved one’s name memorialized or honored on our trees.”
Notecards hand-painted by volunteers also will be available for purchase for $5 per set of eight at the Gift of Light in H-E-B. Ceramic angel ornaments made by Jacqueline Thomas, of Victoria, will be available for $25 each. Revenue generated by these sales also will benefit indigent hospice care.
Originally, Drost shared responsibility for sending thank-you notes to donors with Combs and Wedemeier. Now, she handles the task with help from her husband. Her granddaughter, Dobie Drost, also has agreed to help her this year.
“Rose is a pleasure to work with, and we know that hospice is near and dear to her heart. She has been involved since the beginning and truly believes in the mission,” Lucas said. “This fundraiser would not be as successful as it is without Rose’s participation. She is our gift of light.”
