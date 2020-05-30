During my spring quarantine, my family and I went to a lot of places. It was neat. My favorite place was the back porch. We blew bubbles. We drew lots and lots of chalk drawings, too. We ate snacks out there. There were a lot of snacks. Doritos were my favorite. I got to eat a whole bag all by myself! The kids drank lots of root beer. The parents were allowed to drink wine whenever they wanted, no matter what time it was because there are no rules anymore.
We also traveled to the front yard. We blew bubbles and did more chalk drawings. I drew a naughty stick figure on the sidewalk but my husband covered it up. He is lame sometimes. I drank wine from a coffee mug because more people can see us in the front yard. One day we saw our neighbor, Shanna. All four of us started excitedly shouting at her at the same time. We hadn’t seen many people since March. She looked scared.
After that we tried playing soccer in our yard. But then we remembered that none of us like soccer because it is dumb.
We also did a lot of cool things inside. We learned to play the card games “Go Fish” and “War.” It was fun. Then my children started fighting and accusing each other of cheating. Which was so dumb. I was the one cheating. My husband says that is wrong. He is so lame.
My kids also learned how to climb everything inside the house. I worried a lot that they would get hurt. They told me they would not get hurt. I was tired, so I said OK.
I hung out in the attic a lot. I told my family I was “writing” in my makeshift office. But really, I was watching “Stranger Things” and reading Stephen King books. I ate a lot of snacks up there.
Sometimes, we would get bored during quarantine. One time, when we were bored, we played Twister. I heard something in my knee go pop! Now it hurts to walk up stairs. My husband says I need to be careful because I am 38. He’s so lame. I’m not going to let him borrow the roller skates I ordered off Amazon when I was drunk even if he asks really, really nicely.
Another time, I was bored, I cut my own bangs. Everyone said I shouldn’t. But I did. My face looks crooked now. My friend Cara D. said she liked them though.
One time, we were so bored, I let the kids do finger painting. It made a huge mess. The kids were happy, but I was sad. They did not help clean up at all. My son’s teacher told me my feelings were valid. She is a nice lady.
I think our dog is bored, too. One day, he pooped in the middle of the living room. It was gross. Then he did it again the next day. I think he wants us all out of his house. Probably because we are loud and won’t share our Doritos with him.
We watched so many movies. We also fought over which movies to watch a lot. I usually won because I am the bossiest.
We also got to eat in the living room in front of the TV a lot, which was super neat. We ate a lot of cool things, like pizza topped with french fries and mozzarella sticks, and pizza that had barbecued chicken on it. If I could, I would eat pizza for every meal. It is my favorite food. My husband says we have to feed the kids fruit occasionally. I wish he wasn’t so lame sometimes.
Things are very different now, but some things are OK. My husband wears his robe to work every day. It makes him happy. Although sometimes he yells the Big Curse Words at the computer.
I wear my pajamas every day, too. So do the kids. We also yell the Big Curse Words at each other but no one hears us, so it is OK. I love my family. Especially after drinking wine and eating snacks.
In conclusion, I had a great time on my spring quarantine. But I would not want to do it again. Except the pizza part.
The end.
