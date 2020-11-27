A nativity scene carefully placed in one’s home during the Christmas holidays often conjures up warm and fuzzy feelings of gratitude for the birth of Christ.
Now, the Red Barn, a restaurant and event venue in Port Lavaca, will gather more than 100 nativity scenes in one place at one time for an extraordinary Christmas experience from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 5 — 6. On the front porch of the Red Barn, a living nativity complete with animals will greet people as well.
The nativity scenes are made from plaster, plastic, sheep’s wool, cinnamon tree bark, beans and glass, among other materials, said Veronica Koliba, one of the event organizers. They are from places such as Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam, Peru, West Germany, Japan and the Czech Republic. They are short and tall and big and small.
“We want to see diversity, different kinds of nativity scenes —shiny ones, gold ones, tall ones, skinny ones, one’s that are missing Joseph like families miss some people during the holidays. I think of that too, how it ties into everyday family life,” Koliba said.
Koliba and her husband Kevin Koliba came up with the idea after seeing a similar exhibit at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg in 2018. They saw a banner about hundreds of nativity scenes when they arrived in town on a Friday, passed the banner again the next day, and finally, on the third day, decided to check out the exhibit. And they were glad they did.
“There were hundreds of nativities the first weekend in December, and it put Christmas back in perspective for us,” Koliba said. “We gave all our kids nativity scenes that year. It was enlightening and refreshing, and I get goose bumps just talking about it.”
The nativity scenes that will be on display belong to the Kolibas and members of the community, and businesses are sponsoring a couple of them as well. They will be roped off much like art in a gallery. Light refreshments including cookies, hot cocoa and coffee will be served.
Carolyn Shannon, of Port Lavaca, donated a nativity scene that she purchased 15 to 20 years ago to the exhibit.
“I’m unable to display anything now. I’m 87 years old, so I decided if someone could use it, I would donate it,” Shannon said. “So I donated it so it will not go by the wayside once I pass away.”
Elaine Holland, of the Six Mile community near Port Lavaca, will set up her nativity scenes on four tables.
“There are four different scenes I want to exhibit and I can’t wait to put them all out,” Holland said. “I’ve collected them for years.”
Holland’s nativity scenes include one that goes back to her childhood and another made of porcelain with jewels that dates back to 1972 when she inherited it from her mother-in-law.
“It will be different as far as Port Lavaca is concerned because we’ve never had this type of event, and we hope it will be annual,” Holland said. “It’s going to be an amazing event.”
Holland did not know the Kolibas before they started working together on this event. A mutual friend suggested Holland contact the Kolibas and when they met, the conversation just flowed and they enjoyed each others’ company.
“I was just thrilled that I was asked to come to a meeting and give ideas about what I thought would make this successful. We had a grand time. It was just meant to be,” Holland said. “And I thought, maybe I have something to add to make this extra special, so I went to the shed and pulled out my nativity scenes. I’m thrilled to participate in this awesome activity.”
The music that will play during the event will “honor our Lord and King,” Holland said.
“There will be nothing but music that brings up the name of Jesus — no ‘Frosty the Snowman’ or ‘Winter Wonderland,’” Holland said. “I’m so privileged to be part of this event.”
The Kolibas want this to become an annual event that grows bigger and better every year. They want it to slow people down from the frenzied shopping to remind them what the season is all about — the birth of Christ.
“I hope people enjoy it, and I hope it brings something different during these difficult times — the pandemic,” Koliba said.
