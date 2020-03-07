I never really understood those people who claimed that time is relative. That time is not absolute and can speed up and slow down depending on where you are, or how fast you’re going, or other amorphous, discombobulating, big word science stuff.
Then January happened. And kept happening. Wouldn’t stop happening. It was a January that lasted for seven years. It was a January aging in dog years.
Then I went to sleep on Feb. 1 and when I woke up it was somehow the end of February.
But hey! We all survived winter! And before murdering anyone (I’m assuming)! Spring is finally, FINALLY right(ish) around the corner. Which is a fact no one told my children, one of whom has been coughing since November and the other one who currently has a low-grade fever and runny nose that is going to last until April.
Which is why I look forward to seeing the entire human race again in May. Possibly June. Most likely in 2034 when these two curly-haired petri dishes move out of my house.
Honestly, it wouldn’t be that bad if these perpetually sick children of mine had the decency to come down with an illness that makes them want to lay on the couch all day watching TV. You know, like any decent sick person with morals would do. But nope. My kids only get the germs that prevent them from going to school or library story-time or eating normal food or doing any chores BUT leaves them with enough energy to destroy my home and my sanity and my immune system.
I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t fighting to get all my oxygen needs through nostrils that were only 13 % operational. I’ve been dealing with an endless line of noses running so hard they would likely qualify for the Boston Marathon. I’ve been riding a mucus tsunami like Moana crossing the sea to return the heart of Te Fiti, which is a very apt comparison considering I have seen “Moana” 116 times in the past five weeks.
“Mom, how come you’re not sick?” my son asked one day while casually handing me a distressingly soggy tissue.
“Because I have mom immunity. And I drink whiskey for medicinal purposes. And also technically I’ve been sick since the day after Christmas but everything still needs to get done because life is cruel and unfair,” I replied.
“Oh. Is dad sick too?”
“Yup.”
“Where is he?”
“Army crawling to work. Y’all are expensive and we need to keep our insurance.”
Everyone in this stupid house keeps breathing all the same stupid air making each other sick but we can’t leave because we’ll make other stupid people sick so we stay stupid inside trying not to stupid kill each other while our stupid germs have air orgies and make new germs that we breathe in that make us sick all over again.
And even when we get better, we’re not really better. And if we are better we aren’t better for long. Every time my son comes home from his school filled with other walking pathogens disguised as children, I can practically see the germs gleefully waiting on his hand for that moment when he very sweetly reaches up to hold my hand. And then those germs jump onto my hand, supersonically shouting out their war cries and whoops and hacking away at my white blood cells with their super tiny axes.
Or, you know, however germs work.
There’s been so much sickness lately, in fact, that it’s gotten to a point that I’m a bit insensitive about the whole thing.
“What? You’re sick again?”
- Child finishes puking, “Yeah.”
- Sticks thermometer in ear, “I mean, you only have temp of 102. Here’s some Tylenol and a shovel. The driveway needs to be cleared out.”
- Child has devastating coughing fit: “...ok...Momma...”
- “And then after we can watch ‘Moana’ again!”
- Child gives thumbs-up from fetal position on the floor
So, like I said. I look forward to seeing you all again in the spring. When everyone is finally healthy but all our allergies have kicked back in and we spend all our time violently sneezing in each other’s faces.
