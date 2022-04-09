'I love that I get to get out and interact with the world': San Antonio photographer takes home Best of Show

As Trish Stone humbly puts it,” I shot that photograph because I was bored.”
Her photograph title “Shy Sunflower” won Best of Show and placed first in the Flowers/ Plants category for the 2022 DeWitt County Shutterbugs Photography Contest. This year’s contest was dedicated to the memory of Mary Adele Kleinecke Blackwell, a member of DeWitt County Shutterbugs that was known for her work for the Cuero Livestock Commission, teaching piano lessons, supporting youth development and her love for putting a lens on her family.
Stone, 63, of San Antonio, said after getting her kitchen remodeled, certain events wouldn’t let her out of the house so with a camera in hand, she floated around the house to photograph everyday items in a creative way, eventually stumbling upon a sunflower in her kitchen that she bought from the local grocery store.
“I had been grumbling about those flowers for a couple of days, they had some problems and the petals never opened up,” Stone said. “
The decision to make the photograph black and white instead of color was to expose more of the details, and to add a flair of drama.
“Usually when you get flowers with striking colors such as a sunflower, the colors seem to be the thing people zero in on,” Stone said. “But I really love the texture in those flowers and in that photograph.”
Stone’s journey as a photographer started in high school. Needing an elective, she opted in to join the yearbook staff but ironically, using a camera was one of the things she dreaded the most.
“I loved the darkroom, that was kind of my little happy place, but I didn’t like using a camera at all,” Stone said. “All through the years my family kept telling me, ‘You have a camera, start taking snapshots’ but really, they were just throw away stuff — I was never a photographer per se — I never really pursued it.”
Six years ago, with some free time under her belt and the photography itch begging to be scratched, Stone took a photography course at a local community college to learn more about the art, eventually joining a photography club under the direction of her friend.
“These guys in my club were really good, so I thought I’m going to put images out there every month and I’m going to hear what they say and I’m gonna shut up and I’m going to listen,” Stone said. “I just tried to learn what I could and shoot as often as I could.”
Stone first learned about the DeWitt County Shutterbugs Photography Contest through friends at her local photography club. Upon finding out her photograph won Best of Show, shock was the first thing that overwhelmed her.
“How was that possible? Because I know the guys that compete and they are so good. Mostly I was incredulous because I’m a newbie,” Stone said. “I was pretty shocked more than anything because these guys are so good and I’ve learned so much from them.”
For Stone, the best part about photography is the instantaneousness that comes with the craft. Opposed to painting a picture, for example which takes a long time to see the results, photography gives an instant image, she said.
“The other thing I like about it is it allows other people to interact with it in real life. So if I’m photographing people, I’m interacting with them at the same time,” Stone said. “I love that — I love that I get out and interact with the world.”
