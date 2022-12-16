My husband is Canadian. He knows what freezing cold feels like in the middle of the dense maple tree forest on a clear, winter night with wolves howling in the distance.
I am a desert girl. I know what “kind of” cold feels like with dust billowing everywhere and the coyotes yapping in the distance.
Glenn says the native people have many words and expressions for the different types of winter precipitation. I only know two: “snow,” and “sort of snow.”
Visiting my parents in El Paso for Thanksgiving has become a bit of a refuge. It provides the biting, dry cold that Glenn pines for, with none of the driving hazards for me. We both experienced a bit of a colliding of worlds on this last visit.
With our kids left with my parents for the evening, we were available for a downtown stroll during El Paso’s “Winterfest” celebration, in which they copy Northern traditions as close as possible. This year, they brought in an ice skating rink, to our pleasant surprise. We just had to get some tickets, hot chocolate, and go to the rink.
In Ottawa, where my husband grew up, all the kids would go down to the Rideau Canal that flows throughout the city. In the winter, the entire canal freezes, which made for miles of excellent ice skating with lots of people.
In my case, we had ice skating at the El Paso County Coliseum. They actually have an ice hockey team, believe it or not.
This ice rink was not as big as the one they had at the coliseum, but it sufficed for a good time. The crowds were divided into time slots, and you were only allotted one hour in the rink.
They rented out shoes and skating “helpers,” and disinfected the skates thoroughly before each use, so we had to wait for them to get everything ready before it was our time.
As our little group got on to the ice, you could tell we were not accustomed to the sport. Unlike the canal-skating Canadians, all of us desert dwellers stiffly hobbled onto our skates and on the ice. It felt like watching a video where you press the “playback speed: 1.25x” button; we seemed to have had fallen into a slow-motion warp, except for the moments when some eager children slipped and scissored their legs back and forth before falling to the ground.
Glenn began laughing at all of us and started coaching me. It was so intense, that the “Macarena” came on the radio, and everyone was so focused on not falling that no one was dancing. Eventually, we all got the hang of it, and by the end of the hour, we were full of laughs and proud we got through without breaking any ankles.
I hope you all have a Merry Christmas! Go skate on some ice somewhere. Drink lots of hot cocoa, and please, if you choose to dance the “Macarena,” don’t fall down.