Why is the green cow of Green Cow Creamery green? I’ve never thought to ask that question, thinking that maybe it had something to do with the company’s history. It turns out, it is because of their use of simple, natural ingredients to create their delicious ice cream. We learned this on a field trip of the creamery.
I didn’t know the main location in Cuero hosted field trips of small groups until my friend called in to schedule a tour. Walking around downtown Cuero was a treat in itself. Main Street is beautifully aligned with classic buildings, some of which have been repaired and refurbished.
It turns out that the building that holds the Green Cow Creamery is also an antique that has even retained its original white color. We learned that store fronts painted white signified a shop that sells treats, and the ice cream here is an absolute treat indeed.
We began our tour with a brief introduction of the history of the store, and how they settled in Cuero.
Upon walking in, our kids were introduced to the world of ice cream making. Now, you can’t talk about ice cream without milkshakes, at least, according to the creamery. My kids began the tour learning how to make their own which were then poured into a cute, little glass bottle that took us back in time when there were milkmen going door to door.
After that, the children made their own ice cream in plastic bags full of ice and salt which made sweet cream soup — apparently our technique was inefficient.
Then, of course, came the small bowls of ice cream into which went in a large scoop of whatever unique flavor they had available. Unique, is an understatement, actually. They had flavors such as Andean Chocolate, and Scott’s Strawberry, but even more adult flavors such as ‘White Russian’ and even a wine-inspired flavor piqued my curiosity; perhaps, though, for another day. It looks like I might be going to their location in Downtown Victoria very soon.
The whole time, I stood and took videos of my boys churching the ice cream maker, and pressing the button on the blender for the milkshake.
But, the best part about being a mom on these types of field trips is waiting for the inevitable call of ‘I’m full’ from the children, which I certainly received. I ate tasty left-over milkshake, spooned extra slops of sweet cream soup, and finished tasty, thick, minty chocolate ice cream goodness.
So, did we have a good time? Absolutely.
Did we learn a lot about the history and making of ice cream? Undoubtedly.
The most important question, however, is would I ever recommend this trip and tour to anyone that is interested? Well, is the Green Cow green?