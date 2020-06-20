I missed another Zoom meeting the other day. It wasn’t because I was too busy or preoccupied. I simply forgot.
Before you start thinking I’m irresponsible, let me clarify; it was impossible for me to forget in the first place. I set two reminder notifications on my phone, sent a reminder email to the future attendees two days before the meeting to remind them, and had a contingency in place just in case.
I really did try. The truth was, my mind simply blanked out, and the meeting totally fell under my radar. I knew something was wrong because my mind doesn’t just blank on things like that, especially when I have so many fail-safes in place to help me remember. Could it be that my 30 year-old brain was failing me already?
The frustrating part was that this was not the first time this happened recently. I had forgotten Zoom meetings before, despite all of the reminders. In fact, I was especially determined not to forget this one.
Why was my head in such a muck? A quick look around the internet space told me that I was not alone.
One of my favorite mom bloggers had the same complaint. She said her mind was “in a fog,” and she couldn’t put her finger on what was causing it.
It could have been the fact that she was not only homeschooling her kids, but also working from home. Hey, we have all been put in that situation, and it’s been stressful.
But this was no mere stressed-induced brain fog. She recalled reading an article by a psychologist who wrote about the effects of technology on our brains, specifically during this epidemic. Looking back on the last two months, I have spent more time behind a screen than I had in the past two years. I probably spent more or less the same time in college, but certainly not since my kids have been born.
My blogger friend took the time to remind her readers of the importance of disconnecting, even when everything in our lives have turned digital.
I decided to put this to the test and set some limits for myself. I had become used to just grabbing my phone and looking through emails and text messages as if it were reflexive. So, I put away my phone for a day.
I put the upcoming calendar items on a paper calendar I stuck to the pantry door a while back, and looked at all my goals and events for the next week.
It honestly gave me a sense of empowerment. By writing, visualizing, and conceptualizing my upcoming week, I no longer felt overwhelmed. I was able to organize a to-do list of projects both personal and work-related, and it all looked so small on that little post-it note. I actually look forward to my upcoming week now.
Have you been able to disconnect lately? How has the increased screen time affected you mentally and emotionally?
As for me, I hope this sticks. Post-its and pens may not be as convenient, but they surely help me become much more organized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.