I have written some articles about minimalism in the home, and minimalism in the digital world.
One of my passions has included clearing out my house and phone of all the clutter and noise so I can focus my brain on the more important things such as creativity and learning through reading and listening to books.
I can also tend to get a little paranoid, because although we laugh about it sometimes, I really don’t like Google listening in to my private life and sending me advertisements based on personal conversations. It may or may not in fact be that invasive, but it still sends chills down my spine.
One thing that left me even more self-conscious was sitting in the doctor’s office one day.
It was nothing more than my yearly, routine examination. I was sitting in the waiting room of the doctor’s office without my kids, so I decided to just sit back and enjoy the silence. It was then that I noticed that there was indeed silence despite the presence of many others sitting and waiting for the doctor. I looked around. To no exaggeration of my own, every single patient in the room was sitting hunched down, looking at their phones. Two of them were having slight conversation over videos they shared.
I suddenly felt isolated. Understandably, there was plenty of time for all of us to wait and enjoy a nice, funny video, or some pictures, but to just see so many people engrossed in their digital worlds felt a little too much like sitting in a sci-fi movie.
Then came the hunger for me to busy my mind in something. This sitting and waiting became so burdensome, that I too wanted something with which to focus on. I resisted the urge, and sat in the quiet some more. If I didn’t want to just sit and watch a screen the whole time, there must have been something fun to do.
I decided to buy a puzzle book. Yes, a book in which I get to do fun puzzles, color a little bit, and creatively finish pictures. The next time I went to a bookstore, I decided to look at the puzzle books, freshly in stock.
Such a simple thing, such a simple purchase, but the next time I went to the doctor for my follow-up appointment, I was sitting there, amidst all of the patients looking at their phone, finishing a word search in my little book called, “My Pocket Posh:” a book designed to keep you entertained, calm, meditative, and fit perfectly in your purse.
Everyone has things that are important to them. Some of them are grateful for the technology because it really does broaden the mind to the world and makes so many things accessible. For me, what is important is how I use my time and my mind. Now, I get to create and color, and solve. It’s a very physical and tangible process, and Google won’t even know I’m doing it.