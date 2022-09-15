Motorcyclists, car clubs and a fun-filled vehicle will descend on DeLeon Plaza in Victoria on Friday evening to celebrate the start of an inaugural film festival.
The kickoff party, a collaborative effort of the Viva Texas Film Festival and Victoria Parks & Recreation, will begin at 5 p.m. The event is free to the public.
A motorcycle stunt show performed by the Breaker Boys is the party's headliner. The Breaker Boys were featured in the short film "Americana," which will premier at 7 p.m. Friday at the Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
"Americana" director Josh Schultz will ride into the plaza with the Breaker Boys, film festival co-founder Karissa Winters said.
The stunt show is expected to last around 30 minutes, Winters said.
A car and truck show put on by Latina Dreamz will also be featured during the kickoff party, Victoria Parks & Recreation coordinator Gaby Guilarte said. Car enthusiasts should also consider visiting the Low Impressions Car Club booth at the plaza.
A "pop-up park" will be another source of entertainment for guests.
"It's a trailer full of games and toys, so there's board games, sports balls, Hula-Hoops and bubbles," Guilarte said.
The singing of the "Star-Spangled Banner" by Kara Sudfeld, wife of "Americana" actor and former professional football player Zach Sudfeld, will commence the festivities, Winters said.
For more information on the kickoff party visit, visit vivatexasfilmfestival.com.